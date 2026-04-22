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Chennai Weather Latest Update: IMD Warns of Heatwave for 4 Days, Rain to Bring Brief Relief
The weather department is predicting some relief! A few places in the Western Ghats districts, Delta districts, southern coastal areas, and Karaikal might get light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning.
Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Heatwave Alert and Rain Prediction
Tamil Nadu is sizzling under a major heatwave. People are even scared to step out during the day as temperatures are crossing 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many places. The Chennai weather office has also given an update for the assembly election day.
Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Heatwave Alert and Rain Prediction
A lower atmospheric circulation is currently active over North Tamil Nadu. Also, a trough is running from Marathwada to the Kanyakumari Sea, passing through Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu at about 0.9 km altitude. Because of this, places in the Western Ghats, Delta, and southern coastal districts, along with Karaikal, can expect some light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning today and tomorrow. The rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will likely stay dry.
Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Heatwave Alert and Rain Prediction
The weather office has confirmed the forecast for tomorrow as well. A few spots in the Western Ghats districts, Delta districts, and South Tamil Nadu, plus Karaikal, might get some thundershowers. For everyone else in Tamil Nadu, it's going to be dry weather.
Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Heatwave Alert and Rain Prediction
Good news for some! The forecast predicts light to moderate rain in parts of the Western Ghats districts, Delta districts, and South Tamil Nadu, including Karaikal, from April 25 to April 28.
Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Heatwave Alert and Rain Prediction
Just a reminder: until April 26, the maximum temperature in interior Tamil Nadu districts could be 2-3° Celsius higher than usual. While coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see normal temperatures, the mix of high heat and humidity might make it feel very uncomfortable in coastal areas.
Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Heatwave Alert and Rain Prediction
For people in Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today and tomorrow. The maximum temperature will be around 37-38° Celsius, and the minimum will be about 27-28° Celsius. The weather office warns that the high temperature and humidity could cause a lot of discomfort.
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