Following a deadly fire at a Muzaffarpur hospital, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav has urged the government to take strict action against private hospitals operating without proper safety standards, highlighting their 'mushroom-like' growth.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Thursday expressed deep concern over the unbridled growth of private hospitals following a tragic fire incident in a Muzaffarpur hospital that resulted in the deaths of several people.

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Speaking to ANI, Yadav urged the state government to take necessary action against hospitals operating without proper safety standards. The minister emphasised that the government must take strict action following the recent fire at a Muzaffarpur hospital, so that a similar incident doesn't repeat in the future.

Minister Calls for Crackdown on Unsafe Hospitals

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kripal Yadav said, "The Muzaffarpur accident, the fire in the hospital, and 3-4 people getting injured is extremely sad. The government must take strict action regarding this so that no one makes such a mistake in the future. There is a standard for opening every hospital. The health department has even issued an advisory for it. No one opens a hospital according to that. Hospitals have opened like mushrooms. And anyone can open a hospital. The health department must definitely take necessary action. And those who are not complying with the standards, all hospitals should be closed."

Highlighting the need for systemic accountability, the minister added, "I said that strict action should be taken and whoever is found guilty in this, whether they are doctors, owners, managers, whoever they are, who are supporting the wrong work, violating the law, the hospital is not being operated according to the standard, strict action should be taken against all of them so that in the future no one makes such a mistake and no innocent person loses their life."

Political Reactions Mount

On the other hand, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh flagged the deterioration of safety and order in Bihar, specifically pointing towards the frequency of fire and criminal incidents in the state. Akhilesh Prasad Singh, while talking to the reporters, said, "Somewhere there is a fire, somewhere theft and robbery are happening; the government has to pay attention to all of this. The Health Minister is not even saying anything about this."

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, while speaking with ANI, provided an update regarding the fire incident in Muzzafarpur. He said, "The team has reached there, the fire brigade has also arrived. Investigation is underway on all aspects..."

Three Confirmed Dead in Muzaffarpur Blaze

On Thursday, three people were confirmed dead in a massive blaze that erupted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

According to District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen, three people are confirmed dead, while several others are feared to have lost their lives in the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)