A cyclonic circulation developing over the east-central Arabian Sea is expected to significantly influence weather conditions across Karnataka. According to meteorological forecasts, coastal and southern interior districts are likely to experience increased rainfall activity over the next several days.

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The approaching southwest monsoon, which is expected to enter Kerala shortly, is also contributing to the changing weather pattern. Experts believe that although the monsoon's arrival over Karnataka has been delayed, it could make a strong and active entry once conditions become favourable.