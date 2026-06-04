A man from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Komal Singh, has gone viral after confessing to a strange crime. He allegedly threatened his wife with a gun simply because he was curious and wanted to experience life inside a Central Jail. His carefree attitude while confessing to the police in a widely shared video has gone viral.

A strange event from the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh has garnered a lot of attention on the internet when a young man allegedly confessed to committing a crime just to get a taste of life in a Central Jail. Social media users were taken aback by the man's peculiar justification and carefree attitude about the occurrence in a video of him conversing with police officers that went viral.

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The man in the widely shared video identifies himself as Komal Singh and says he drives a tractor in the Aheripur region, moving gravel and sand. He informed the authorities that he had previously spent three days at Orai Jail. He claimed that the experience had grown used to him and that he started to wonder what a Central Jail's inside looked like.

He allegedly aimed a gun at his wife's chest in order to satisfy that need, which led to his final run-in with the cops.He narrated the events in the video, saying, "Mai central jail jaana chahta tha." The man's assertion that he willingly went to the police after the event has shocked a lot of viewers.

He claimed in the video that he personally turned over the gun and ammo. He went on to say that his desire to go to jail, not any major argument at home, was the driving force behind his actions.

The man seems at ease throughout the video, even grinning and waving at the camera—a feature that has sparked debate on social media. The man asserts that there are no significant problems between him and his wife and declares during the talk that he does not wish to divorce her.

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He does note, though, that the couple's frequent arguments stemmed from the fact that they were childless after being married. In spite of this, he keeps saying that he wants to make amends with his wife.

Social Media Reactions

Many internet users have questioned if he could be experiencing mental health problems as a result of his remarks and actions in the video. The video swiftly gained traction on social media, drawing a range of reactions, including amazement, worry, and condemnation.

"Committing a crime just to visit Central Jail sounds like a movie script," one person said. Another wrote, "Threatening your wife with a gun is a serious offence. Strict action should be taken."

The individual seems to have treated incarceration like a tourist attraction, according to several users' humorous responses. Others voiced worry and said he could need professional assistance and a psychological assessment.