The NIA carried out searches at nine locations across West Bengal in the Bhangar blast case. The anti-terror agency took over the probe in April, suspecting a terror angle after Kolkata police recovered 79 crude bombs and other materials.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at nine locations across West Bengal in the Bhangar blast case, officials said.

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Background of the Investigation

The anti-terror agency on April 26 took over the case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal and started its investigation considering the terror angle. The agency had registered a fresh First Information Report in the case after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA had taken over and registered the case related to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by the Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property.

The case dated April 25 was initially registered at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata. The FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation. Acting on the information, state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects suspected to be crude bombs, tied with jute ropes, along with other incriminating materials.

These explosives were allegedly stored by unidentified individuals inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat (Poilepara) village under Uttar Kashipur police station in South 24 Parganas district.

Rationale for NIA Takeover

The MHA had assessed that the case involves a "scheduled offence" under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. Officials noted that the illegal storage and handling of explosives posed a serious threat to public safety and property, with the potential intent to spread fear and terror among citizens.

Considering the gravity of the offence, its possible national security implications, and the necessity to uncover a wider conspiracy, the MHA had directed the NIA to take over the probe. In its directive issued under Section 6(5) read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, 2008, the MHA had authorised the NIA to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter. (ANI)