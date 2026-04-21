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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai to Swelter at 37°C Amid Humidity Spike, Rain Likely in Some Regions
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu are facing rising heat and humidity, making daily life uncomfortable. While some regions may see brief rain, most areas will continue to experience above-normal temperatures
Rising Heat and Humidity in Chennai
According to the India Meteorological Department, Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering between 36°C and 37°C, while minimum temperatures may stay around 27°C. The combination of heat and high humidity is expected to cause significant discomfort for residents. Similar conditions may also prevail in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, where the “feels-like” temperature could be higher than the actual reading.
Rainfall Outlook with Thunder and Gusty Winds
Between April 22 and 23, light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated areas, particularly along the Western Ghats, coastal Delta districts, and southern coastal Tamil Nadu. These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 40 km/h. However, most interior regions and parts of Puducherry are likely to remain dry, limiting any widespread relief from the heat.
Heatwave Conditions Across Interior Tamil Nadu
Interior districts continue to reel under intense heat, with temperatures already crossing 100°F in multiple locations. Vellore recorded the highest at 105°F, while cities like Karur, Erode, and Madurai also reported extreme heat levels. The IMD has warned that temperatures may remain 2–3°C above normal in the coming days, especially in inland areas, prolonging heatwave-like conditions across the state.
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