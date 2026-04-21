According to the India Meteorological Department, Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering between 36°C and 37°C, while minimum temperatures may stay around 27°C. The combination of heat and high humidity is expected to cause significant discomfort for residents. Similar conditions may also prevail in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, where the “feels-like” temperature could be higher than the actual reading.