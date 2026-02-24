Congress MP Jairam Ramesh condemned the arrest of IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, calling it a 'brazenly illegal' act and a 'politics of harassment' by the government to divert attention from farmers' discontent and other disclosures.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Jairam Ramesh Slams 'Brazenly Illegal' Arrest

In a post on X, Ramesh called it a brazenly illegal act and accused the government of a politics of harassment to divert attention from farmers' discontent and controversial disclosures. https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/2026184993979109744?s=20

"The INC condemns in the strongest possible terms the brazenly illegal arrest of the IYC President and Youth Congress workers for what was clearly a peaceful and legitimate protest. The PM is clearly rattled by the disclosures in the Epstein files. He is also facing the mounting anger of farmers due to his betrayal of their interests and his surrender to President Trump on the trade deal. This is nothing but the politics of harassment," he said.

The Congress leader further emphasised that the INC will not be deterred and will continue to expose the Centre for the "blatant lie" it propagates. "The PM is desperate to divert attention away from the uncomfortable truths about him and his regime that the people of our country have recognised. Those who are afraid initimidate. The INC will not be deterred. It will continue exposing this government for the blatant lies it propagates. The INC will unflinchingly fight this Murder Of Democracy in India," Jairam Ramesh said.

IYC President in Police Custody

Earlier today, Chib was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest. A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted four days' police custody of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President.

According to officials, Chib is accused of being the main conspirator and mastermind behind the incident of unlawful assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the venue and was reportedly involved in raising anti-national slogans and attempting to incite a riot-like situation.

The ongoing investigation into the Indian Youth Congress protest during the summit has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Solidarity

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the IYC, calling its members "fearless" and praising their peaceful protest.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Peaceful protest is our historical legacy. It is in our blood and is the democratic right of every Indian. I am proud of my Babbar Sher comrades in the Youth Congress, who have fearlessly raised their voices in the interest of the country against the 'COMPROMISED PM'." (ANI)