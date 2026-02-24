Indian Army's assault dog Tyson was lauded for his bravery after being injured during an anti-terror op in Kishtwar. Tyson took the first bullet, exposing a terrorist hideout and enabling security forces to neutralize three terrorists.

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps on Tuesday lauded the bravery of its assault dog 'Tyson', who was injured during Operation Trashi-I in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar while leading troops into a terrorist hideout. It further stated that Tyson's action enabled security forces to carry out the operation effectively.

A True Warrior's Courage

In a post on social media platform X, the White Knight Corps said, "In the recent operation Trashi-I at Kishtwar, Assault Dog 'Tyson', displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists' hideout. Undeterred by his injuries, he pressed forward and launched a fierce assault, compelling the terrorists to open fire and thereby confirming their presence. His fearless action enabled troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF to precisely engage and neutralise three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists," the post read.

The Army formation also shared an update on the canine's condition, saying, "Wounded yet in high spirits, alert and recovering well, Tyson exemplifies unwavering devotion to duty -- a true warrior and a soldier in every sense. The hunt continues -- those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary."

Operation Trashi-I and Regional Success

Operation Trashi-l, launched in January, has focused on forested and mountainous areas of Kishtwar, including Chatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam and Dichhar, involving multiple cordon and search operations.

Six terrorists were eliminated in the last 20 days in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, dealing a significant blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.

Recent Counter-Terror Successes

Two terrorists were killed on February 4 in an encounter under Operation KIYA in the Jophar Forest area of Basantgarh. On the same day, another terrorist was neutralised in the Dichhar area of Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-l.

Earlier on Sunday, three more terrorists were killed during relentless cordon and search operations in Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-l, officials said.

Security forces said search operations continue to ensure no hostile elements remain at large.