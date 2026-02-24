JNU students protested against VC Shanti Shri Dhulipudi Pandit over alleged casteist remarks on UGC regulations. The AISA condemned the comments and alleged late-night violence by ABVP members on protestors, demanding the VC's resignation.

Several students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday staged protests against Vice-Chancellor Shanti Shri Dhulipudi Pandit over her purported remarks dismissing the UGC regulations as "irrational" and "unnecessary", alleging casteist undertones in her statements. The protests followed reports of late-night attacks by ABVP members on student demonstrators.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AISA Condemns VC's 'Brahmanical' Remarks

In a statement, the All India Students Association (AISA) said, "As the forces of Manuvad unleash a united attack against social justice, the legacy of Ambedkar must prevail!" Referring to the VC's comments, AISA added, "The JNU VC who had earlier expressed great pride over her association with the RSS confirmed her party line and spoke up, dismissing the UGC Regulations and stating that Dalits were drugged with 'permanent victimhood'. AISA condemns these deeply Brahmanical remarks and calls for a public apology and immediate resignation of the JNU VC."

The students, demanding the implementation of UGC Regulations addressing caste-based discrimination in university spaces, had organised a 'Samta March' on February 22. "Thousands of JNU students rejected the VC's blatant casteism through the march and demanded her immediate resignation," AISA said.

Allegations of Violence by ABVP

The student body further alleged violence by ABVP members. "Unable to break the resolve of JNU, the Sangh Brigade resorted to their age-old tactic of violence! When hundreds of JNU students gathered at the SL-SIS lawn, the ABVP unleashed brutal late-night violence against them. Repeat offenders and well-known campus goons of the ABVP threw bricks and stones at the encampment site where the JNUSU Office Bearers and previous JNUSU President were protesting their unjust rustication, along with hundreds of JNU students."

Call for Solidarity and Demands

AISA extended solidarity to the students and rusticated office bearers, stating, "AISA extends its solidarity to the students of JNU as well as the rusticated JNUSU Office Bearers and ex-JNUSU President in their fight against the Brahmanical forces on their campus as well against their unjust rustication in an attempt to deprive JNU students of their right to democratic representation."

The student body reiterated its demands, "JNU VC must tender her immediate resignation! Hold ABVP goons responsible for their violence against JNU students! End the unjust rustication of JNUSU Office Bearers and ex-JNUSU President! Unite Against Manuvadi Forces, Strengthen the fight for UGC Equity Regulations!" (ANI)