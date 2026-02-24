BJP's Gaurav Bhatia alleged Rahul Gandhi orchestrated a 'conspiracy to embarrass India' following the arrest of Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Chib. Chib was arrested for a protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and sent to police custody.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday alleged that Rahul Gandhi orchestrated a "conspiracy to embarrass India" after Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested in connection with the protest case at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Addressing a press conference here, Bhatia called Gandhi India's "weakest link" and questioned his knowledge of the Constitution. He said, "Rahul Gandhi hatched this conspiracy to embarrass India... Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested for organising a shirtless protest by Youth Congress workers during the AI Summit, and the Delhi Police sought his 7-day remand from the court..Uday Bhanu Chib has been sent for four days of police custody... Rahul Gandhi has not read a copy of the Constitution. India's Leader of the Opposition is India's weakest link... Every citizen of India follows the Constitution because it is the thread that binds Indians together."

Youth Congress Leader Remanded to Police Custody

Earlier today, a Delhi Court granted four days' police custody of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest case.

Police Allege Conspiracy and Obstruction

According to officials, Chib is accused of being the main conspirator and mastermind behind the incident of unlawful assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the venue and was reportedly involved in raising anti-national slogans and attempting to incite a riot-like situation. Police alleged that Chib, in conspiracy with co-accused Shree Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narsimha Yadav, and Ajay Kumar Yadav, obstructed and assaulted police officials on duty and during interrogation, he allegedly did not cooperate and failed to disclose the names of other co-accused who had fled the scene or the source of the T-shirts used by the protestors.

The police stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and Chib's custody has been sought for further questioning and proper investigation.

Investigation Transferred to Crime Branch

Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation into the Indian Youth Congress protest during the summit has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.