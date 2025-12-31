- Home
Due to a lower atmospheric circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, there's a chance of rain in TN for the next few days. The Chennai Meteorological Centre has specifically warned of heavy rain in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts today.
Heavy rain warning for two districts
The Chennai Met office warns of heavy rain in two districts due to a circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in coastal areas.
Light to moderate rain
Similarly, tomorrow, a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Light fog is expected in some places in the early morning.
Moderate rain possible
On January 2nd, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in south Tamil Nadu, a couple of spots in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is expected in the early morning.
Light fog
On Jan 3, light to moderate rain may hit a few places in south TN. Dry weather will prevail in north TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On Jan 4, dry weather is expected across the state.
Chennai and suburban weather update
Today, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies with some early morning fog. Max temps will be around 29-30°C and min temps around 24°C. Tomorrow, light rain is possible.
