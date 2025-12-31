Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Centre Issues Alert For Several Places; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Due to an upper atmospheric circulation, there's a chance of light to moderate rain in coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days. A frost warning has been issued for the Nilgiris district
Northeast Monsoon
The Northeast monsoon started on Oct 15. Initial heavy rains filled water bodies, but November was dry. Early December rains flooded Chennai, but dry weather has prevailed since.
Heavy Fog
Meanwhile, heavy fog is causing major issues. Motorists need headlights in the early morning, and both rail and air traffic are disrupted. The weather center has a key rain update.
Rain with Thunder and Lightning
An upper atmospheric circulation over North Kerala will bring light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to coastal/interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is likely at night.
Chance of Light to Moderate Rain
Tomorrow, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Similar conditions will persist on Dec 2 & 3, with light fog at night.
Frost Warning
Today, there is a chance of frost in a few places in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu from night until early morning.
Chennai Weather Situation
Today, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies. Light fog is expected in a few places during the night/early morning. Light rain may occur in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 30°C and the minimum temperature around 23°C.
Next 3-Hour Rain Warning
The Chennai weather center forecasts rain for the next 3 hours until 10 AM in districts including Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.