Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that over 700 Naxalites have surrendered in the state since 2024, as he urged Maoist cadres to abandon violence and participate in the democratic process.

Speaking in Hyderabad during a surrender programme where 130 Maoists laid down arms, Reddy said the government believes change can be achieved through democratic means rather than violence. "After 2024, we made at least 700 Naxalites surrender. They also surrendered 250 weapons. Today, 130 people surrendered with 124 weapons, including AK47s, SLRs, and other weapons. They also handed over 7,000 bullets to the police department during their surrender today," the Chief Minister said.

Appealing to extremists to give up arms, Reddy emphasised that democracy offers a stronger platform for change. "My request to everyone is this: You cannot scare another human being with weapons... We are in a democratic process; we can make miracles not with bullets but with the ballot, so come to the ballot," he added.

Details of the Mass Surrender

The surrender programme was held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad in the presence of senior officials and police authorities.

According to officials, the 130 cadres who surrendered belonged to the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Among them were three State Committee members, one Regional Committee member, ten Divisional Committee members, 46 Area Committee members and 70 other party members.

The surrendered Maoists handed over a total of 124 weapons to the police. These included one INSAS LMG rifle, 31 AK-47 rifles, 21 INSAS rifles, 20 SLR rifles, 18 .303 rifles and 33 other weapons. Police officials said many of the weapons had earlier been looted from security forces during past attacks.

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy described the development as a major success for the state government and the police force. He said the surrender was the result of sustained efforts by the police to convince Maoist cadres to return to mainstream society.

Appeal to Top Leadership and Rehabilitation Offer

The Chief Minister also appealed to top Maoist leaders, including central committee member Ganapati, to surrender and join the democratic process. He said the state government is prepared to revoke cases against surrendered cadres within the framework of law and is considering a financial rehabilitation package for them.

CM Launches 'Stand with Her' Campaign

The Chief Minister also launched the "Stand with Her" campaign aimed at empowering women in the state. Reddy said women should not be confined to traditional roles and must be supported to excel in all fields, adding that several schemes have already been introduced to strengthen women's self-help groups and economic opportunities in Telangana.