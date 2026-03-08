A 60-year-old factory owner and his son died of suffocation in a well at their pickle factory in Delhi's Nangloi. They had entered the well in an attempt to rescue a labourer who had fallen unconscious due to lack of oxygen.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred on the evening of March 7 after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Nangloi police station reporting that two to three persons had fallen into a well at a factory.

Police officials rushed to the spot at Rao Vihar in Nangloi, where they found that a pickle-making factory was operating on the ground floor of the house. The owner, identified as Anil, 60, lived on the first floor of the same building with his family.

Fatal Rescue Attempt

Preliminary investigation revealed that a labourer had entered one of the wells at the factory and fallen unconscious due to suffocation. In an attempt to rescue him, the factory owner, Anil and his two sons, Neeraj, 32, and Sandeep, 28, climbed down into the well. However, due to the lack of oxygen inside the well, all three men also lost consciousness.

Aftermath of the Incident

They were later pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors declared Anil and his son Neeraj brought dead at the hospital, while the condition of the labourer and the younger son remains unknown.

