The Meteorological Department has indicated that rainfall activity is likely to begin across various parts of Tamil Nadu from today. After a brief dry phase, weather conditions are expected to change due to a low-level atmospheric circulation over the Kumari Sea and nearby southeast Arabian Sea. Moderate rain is likely in delta districts and Karaikal on December 29, while light to moderate rain may occur in southern and northern districts between December 30 and January 1. Rainfall is expected to continue across the state until January 3.