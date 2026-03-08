Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated UPSC achievers Shambhavi Tiwari, Meenal Negi, and Anuj Pant. He lauded their hard work, stating their success will inspire the state's youth, especially girls, bringing pride to Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami Congratulates State's UPSC Achievers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with UPSC achievers Shambhavi Tiwari from Kichha and Meenal Negi from Tehri, who secured the 46th and 66th ranks respectively in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, and extended his heartfelt congratulations on their accomplishment. The Chief Minister lauded the candidates for their dedication and hard work, stating that their achievements would inspire the youth of the state, particularly girls. "This achievement will serve as a source of inspiration for the youth of the state, especially for girls," CM Dhami said.

Anuj Pant's Success a 'Matter of Immense Pride'

Earlier on Friday, Dhami had also congratulated Anuj Pant, a resident of Jhoolape village in the Barakot block of Champawat district, who secured the 69th rank in the UPSC examination. The Chief Minister spoke with Pant over the phone and conveyed his best wishes for a bright future in administrative service.

Dhami described Pant's achievement as a matter of immense pride for the state and said that his selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) would serve as an inspiration for the youth of Uttarakhand. He added that Pant's success has brought recognition not only to Champawat district but to the entire state. The Chief Minister further said that the state government is continuously working to provide better opportunities and a supportive environment for young people so that talented youth from Uttarakhand can showcase their abilities at the national level.

AIR 1 Anuj Agnihotri Shares His Journey

Meanwhile, UPSC Civil Services Examination All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri described clearing the examination as the culmination of a long and demanding journey. Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri said he began preparing for the examination during his internship in 2022 and appeared for the exam for the first time in 2023. Calling the UPSC journey "gruelling," he said the positive result made the hard work worthwhile. Agnihotri also credited his family and fellow aspirants for supporting him throughout the preparation process and advised students to remain determined and develop a well-rounded personality while pursuing their goals. (ANI)