Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised concerns over a US waiver for India's Russian oil purchase, saying India's energy and economic security is sacrosanct and must be independent. He criticised the US for mandating what India can or cannot buy.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised concerns over the recent waiver granted by the United States allowing India to purchase Russian oil for a limited period, saying that India's energy and economic security should remain independent of external influence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Pilot said India has historically maintained a clear and non-partisan foreign policy regardless of which party was in power at the Centre. "In the last 75 years, no matter who has been in power in New Delhi, India, as a sovereign state, has always maintained a very clear, non-partisan position in the world. Our energy security and our economic security are sacrosanct," he said.

Pilot Criticises US Conditions

Pilot criticised the move by the US government to impose conditions on India's energy purchases. "This time, for the first time, the US government is mandating to India what it can and cannot buy--who to buy oil from and who not to buy oil from. They have given us a 30-day window to purchase some Russian oil, and it sounds like a favour. But I believe two partners should never do favours for each other. There should have been a mutual agreement. Unfortunately, the interests of cotton farmers, soybean farmers, and corn farmers have been compromised," he said.

Background and Political Reaction

The remarks come after the US Department of the Treasury announced a temporary 30-day waiver, effective from March 5 to April 4, allowing Indian refiners to purchase stranded Russian crude amid disruptions in global oil supply caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis. The decision has triggered a political debate in India, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party describing the waiver as a diplomatic success that helps secure energy supplies during the crisis. The opposition Indian National Congress, however, has criticised the move, arguing that India should not require permission from another country to make decisions regarding its energy imports. (ANI)