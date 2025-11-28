- Home
Chennai LATEST Weather Update: Red and Orange Alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu! Will Schools Shut Tomorrow?
Cyclone Titwa, which formed in the Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, has slowed down and is moving towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. Due to this, Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rain are in effect.
Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert Heavy Rain Prompts School Holiday Declarations
Cyclone Titwa, near Sri Lanka, has slowed to 4 km/h. It's 520 km from Chennai and 420 km from Puducherry. Landfall is expected near North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry on Nov 30.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in South and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong winds of 50-60 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, are likely.
Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, and Mayiladuthurai. Yellow alert for heavy rain in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and others.
Tomorrow, light to moderate rain is likely in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong winds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, are expected in coastal areas.
Red alert for extremely heavy rain in Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and others. Orange alert for very heavy rain in Chennai, Thanjavur, etc. Yellow alert for heavy rain in Vellore.
The Tamil Nadu government has taken precautionary measures. A holiday is declared for schools and colleges in Cuddalore, with other districts' holiday announcements pending.
