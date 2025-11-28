Image Credit : Getty

India's historic city of Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a landmark event for a metropolis that is a power centre for some of the country's most influential politicians.

The event is widely seen as a stepping stone towards India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

The city of more than seven million people is the economic and political heart of Gujarat state, a stronghold of the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Summer temperatures routinely push past 50C, yet Ahmedabad is one of India's most dynamic urban centres, home to major industries, political heavyweights and expanding infrastructure.