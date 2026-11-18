A simple selfie turned into a memorable moment at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi on Monday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made the long-standing wish of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's domestic help come true by posing for a photograph with her.

The woman, who has reportedly worked at Priyanka's residence for the past 22 years, is a big fan of the actor-turned-politician. She had long hoped to meet him, speak to him and take a photograph together.

Priyanka helped make that happen when she approached Vijay during the event and introduced the woman to him.