CM Rekha Gupta reviewed Delhi's pollution control measures, ordering departments to intensify road cleaning and dust mitigation while ensuring consistent on-ground enforcement against pollution sources across the city.

Rekha Gupta Reviews Delhi Pollution Control Efforts in High Level Meet

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday reviewed Delhi’s pollution-control measures at a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). According to the press release, the CM said that Delhi had seen some relief this November compared with the past decade but made it clear that the government would continue taking strict action against all sources of pollution.

During the meeting, Gupta asked all departments to work together and ensure that their efforts bring visible results on the ground. She specifically directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD) to intensify cleaning of roads, footpaths and central verges, with a focus on removing accumulated dust and silt through mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling and road washing.

Officials informed the meeting that nodal officers from 13 districts conducted 41 inspections between November 2 and 17. MCD zonal deputy commissioners also carried out 134 inspections covering 301 locations between November 2 and 16. Of the 68,137 complaints received by various agencies, 61,507 have been resolved. The Chief Minister asked departments to clear the remaining complaints, particularly those related to potholes and unpaved roads, the release said.

The government has also increased inspections at construction and demolition sites. Between November 1 and 17, officials inspected 8,874 sites and found violations at 554 locations. Closure directions were issued to 112 sites, 462 show-cause notices were served and environmental compensation of over ₹2.65 crore was imposed. Gupta directed officials to ensure proper installation of green nets, barricades and windbreakers instead of treating dust-control measures as a formality, the release said.

The availability of road-cleaning equipment was also reviewed. Against the requirement of 171 mechanised road sweeping machines, 108 are currently available, while the MCD is deploying 70 additional machines. The civic body is also procuring picker machines with a capacity of 1,000 litres. Around 600 are expected to be available by December 2026, with the remaining machines scheduled for January 2027.

On vehicular pollution, authorities challaned 25,610 vehicles for not having valid PUC certificates between November 1 and 17. During the same period, 1,81,548 non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards, excluding CNG and electric vehicles, were inspected at the borders. Of these, 30,742 were turned back, 2,817 were challaned and 189 were seized. Fines of more than ₹5.42 crore were imposed, the release said.

The government is also working to strengthen public transport by adding 2,395 electric buses in 2026. Of these, 1,703 had joined the fleet by October 30, while the remaining 692 are expected by December. Delhi aims to have 7,680 buses by December 2026, 10,480 by 2027-28 and 13,810 by 2028-29. The city had 14,913 EV charging points as of October 30. Under the Parivartan scheme, which encourages polluting goods vehicles to shift to cleaner alternatives, 28,995 vehicles had registered by November 17. These include 25,737 trucks and 3,258 buses, against the overall target of 78,112 vehicles.

The meeting also covered traffic congestion, industrial pollution and waste management. Improvement work has been completed at 43 of Delhi's 62 identified congestion points, bringing down congestion by 54 per cent at these locations compared with last year. At the Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites, 100 acres out of the total 202 acres have been reclaimed. The daily waste-processing capacity has also increased from 18,000 tonnes to 27,000 tonnes.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Delhi had not recorded a severe pollution day so far this year and the AQI had not crossed 400". He added, "The average AQI during the first half of November was around 170, while the number of clean-air days had reached 220. The government aims to bring down pollution levels by 10-15 per cent every year."

Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Government hospitals had been directed to ensure adequate beds, doctors and medical facilities for patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, particularly during winter. ₹5 crore had been approved to modernise PUC centres, with authorised centres across 500 locations set to be upgraded."

Gupta said pollution control required consistent efforts from every department and could not be limited to meetings and official reports. She urged officials to remain active on the ground and appealed to citizens to contribute towards reducing pollution in the capital, the release said.