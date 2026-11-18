CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the first unit of the massive 1,920 MW pumped hydro project in Neemuch. Costing Rs 11,474 crore, the facility will utilize the Gandhi Sagar Reservoir to boost state power supply and green energy storage capabilities.

Madhya Pradesh CM Inaugurates Major Hydro Power Project

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated the one of the nine units of the 1,920 MW ‘pumped hydro storage power project’ at Khimla village in Neemuch district, following a Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar. The Chief Minister, accompanied by the council of ministers, visited the power plant in a bus after the conclusion of the cabinet meeting and inspected the arrangements.

During this, he pressed a button to commence one of the project’s nine units. The project worth approximately Rs 11,474 crores is being constructed in about 414 hectares. Once completed, it will be capable of generating electricity continuously for six hours at its full capacity of 1,920 MW, playing a significant role in strengthening energy storage and electricity generation in the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said that the project would be a major contribution to the state’s power sector and strengthen its electricity supply capabilities. “I am delighted that this is a major ‘dream project’—a significant gift to the state—that will provide a power generation capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts. This is a major contribution not just to the state, but to the entire nation, as Madhya Pradesh exports its electricity to several other states across the country. I am pleased that we have decided to begin the commissioning of this pumped-hydro project today,” the Chief Minister said.

He added, “With the presence of the state cabinet ministers and officials, we witnessed this remarkable feat of science and a new method of electricity supply that will generate green energy. I am satisfied that the foundation stone of this project, costing approximately Rs 11,500 crore, was laid in our tenure and is being commissioned in the same tenure.”

The project would involve two reservoirs, lower reservoir and upper reservoir, in which water would move to enable electricity generation repeatedly using the same water. It will use the existing Gandhi Sagar Reservoir as its lower reservoir, while a new upper reservoir is developed. According to project officials, only 2.4 TMC (67.66 million cubic metres) of water from the Gandhi Sagar Reservoir will be utilised for the project through a non-consumptive reuse mechanism, under which water will be recycled and used repeatedly rather than consumed.

During the day or night, surplus solar or wind energy available from the grid will be used to operate reversible motor-pumps and will pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir for storage. Thereafter, during peak electricity demand, the stored water will be released from upper to lover reservoir to operate turbines and generate power for supply. A total of nine turbines are being installed at the project, which will have an annual energy generation capacity of 3,580 million units. For pumping operations and evacuation of generated electricity, the project will be connected to the 765/400 kV PGCIL/CTU substation located in Mandsaur district, approximately 60 km away. The first set of turbines is inaugurated today, while full commercial operations are targeted to commence from June 2027.