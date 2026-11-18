Delhi Police arrested three people linked to a digital arrest scam that defrauded a retired officer of Rs 2 crore. The suspects acted as facilitators for mule accounts as investigators continue to pursue the primary perpetrator.

Delhi Police Arrest Three Individuals for 2 Crore Digital Arrest Scam

Delhi Police have arrested three persons in connection with a digital arrest scam in which a retired senior officer was allegedly defrauded of Rs 2 crore, Additional Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Sanjay Bhatia said on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Bhatia said the police received a complaint in January 2026 from a senior citizen, a retired officer, who reported being cheated through the digital arrest modus operandi.

“In January 2026, we received a complaint from a senior citizen, a retired officer, stating that he had fallen victim to a scam involving the 'digital arrest' modus operandi, resulting in him being defrauded of Rs 2 crore rupees. The victim received a call claiming that his Aadhaar card had been linked to a bank account in Jammu and Kashmir, and that this account had been used for illicit activities. He was intimidated with the prospect of arrest and legal action, creating a state of panic and an urgent sense of threat,” Bhatia said.

He said the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 2 crore from his own bank accounts to accounts specified by the accused. “Under this duress, he was coerced into transferring Rs 2 crore rupees from his own accounts into accounts specified by the perpetrators. Upon receiving this complaint, we registered a case and initiated an investigation,” he said.

Bhatia said the investigation led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Mohammad Imran Khan, Ramkishore and Rupinder Pratap Singh. Police also recovered four mobile phones, eight debit cards and a chequebook from them. “Through diligent effort, the team arrested three suspects: Mohammad Imran Khan, Ramkishore, and Rupinder Pratap Singh. We have recovered four mobile phones, eight debit cards, and a chequebook from them. These individuals acted as facilitators and aggregators, providing 'mule accounts' to receive the illicit funds. The money was subsequently passed on to another suspect, whom we are currently pursuing. We are confident that we will soon reach the final node, the ultimate perpetrator behind this cybercrime and bring the case to a complete resolution," Bhatia said.

On whether the arrested accused had any previous criminal records, Bhatia said no prior cases had been found against them so far, while verification was continuing. “Based on the investigation conducted so far, we have not found any prior criminal cases or records against these three individuals. However, we are continuing our comprehensive screening, research, and verification process; once we have thoroughly examined all available records, we will be able to confirm whether they are involved in any other complaints or cases,” he said.

Bhatia also urged people to remain vigilant against different forms of cyber fraud, including investment scams, digital arrest schemes, malicious APK files, fraudulent online shopping and betting applications. “Cyber fraud can take many forms, such as investment scams, ‘digital arrest’ schemes, malicious APK files, fraudulent online shopping, or betting apps. Stay vigilant, and if anyone asks you for money, whether by offering an enticing deal or by creating a sense of panic, please reach out to the police or a trusted family member. You can also call 1930. Stay alert, stay cautious, and stay cyber-safe,” he said.

The Additional CP also spoke about recent cyberattacks targeting certain Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), which resulted in financial losses. “Recently, there have been cyberattacks on certain NBFCs resulting in the loss of funds. We are actively working on this and are confident that we will resolve these incidents soon. We have already managed to freeze a significant portion of the funds,” Bhatia said. He added that police were in constant contact with the affected NBFCs and had held meetings with them to provide advice and alert them about the incidents.