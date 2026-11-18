The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers met to review industrial hazardous chemical safety and evaluate strategies for enhancing self-reliance in India's growing medical device manufacturing sector.

Parliamentary Panel Meets on Chemical Safety and Medical Production

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers on Wednesday discussed issues of safe handling of hazardous chemicals in industrial establishments and prevention of pollution associated with it, as well as self-reliance in the manufacturing of the medical device industry, in two separate meetings. The first meeting covering the subject ‘Safe Handling of Hazardous Chemicals in Industrial Establishments and Prevention of Pollution associated with it' was discussed in the first meeting, which began in the Parliament complex around 11 am and continued till lunch. Representatives of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers briefed the members of the committee on the subject. The next post-lunch meeting covered the subject of 'Self-reliance in the manufacturing of Medical Device Industry'. The representatives of the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers also apprised the committee members about the issue.

The Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers is one of the 24 departmentally related standing committees. It is serviced by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Committee consists of 31 Members, 21 members from Lok Sabha, nominated by the Lok Sabha Speaker, from amongst the members of Lok Sabha; and 10 members from Rajya Sabha, nominated by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, from amongst the members of Rajya Sabha. The term of office of the committee is one year from the date of its constitution. The three Departments of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers are within the jurisdiction of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers: Department of Fertilisers, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Department of Pharmaceuticals. Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is the chairperson of the committee constituted on September 26, 2026. The Committee has been entrusted with the functions to consider the Demands for Grants of the three Departments of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers and make reports on the same to the Houses; to examine the bills referred to the Committee by the Rajya Sabha Chairman or the Lok Sabha Speaker as the case may be relating to the above Ministry and make a report thereon; to consider the Annual Report of the Ministry and make a report thereon; and to consider national basic long-term policy documents presented to the Houses, if referred to the Committee by the Rajya Sabha Chairman or the Lok Sabha Speaker as the case may be and make a report thereon. Other members of the committee include Brijmohan Agrawal, Ajay Bhatt, Robert Bruce C, Kriti Devi Debbarman, Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale, Utkarsh Verma Madhur, Balram Naik Porika, Sudama Prasad, Eatala Rajender, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Rajesh Ranjan, Murasoli S, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Ruchi Vira, Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai, Bharatsinhji Shankarji Dabhi, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Praveen Patel, Sambit Patra, Alok Kumar Suman, Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Naresh Bansal, Subhash Barala, Rwngwra Narzary, Manmohan Samal, Arun Singh, Tejveer Singh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh and LK Sudhish. (ANI)