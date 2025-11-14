- Home
- Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD Predicts 7 Days of Continuous Heavy Rainfall in Chennai; Residents Alerted
Tamilnadu Rain: Due to an upper atmospheric cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, there's a chance of rain with thunder and lightning in Tamil Nadu for the next few days.
Atmospheric upper layer circulation
After days of heat, the Met Centre has a rain update. A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal will bring light to moderate rain. Heavy showers are likely in some areas.
Heavy rain warning
Tomorrow, light to moderate rain with thunder is likely in coastal & interior TN, Puducherry & Karaikal. On Nov 16, heavy rain is possible in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam & more.
Chance of light to moderate rain
On the 17th, light to moderate rain with thunder is expected in TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and nearby areas.
Which districts will have heavy rain
On the 18th, light to moderate rain is likely in TN. Heavy showers are possible in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and other districts. Light rain is forecast for the 19th and 20th.
Chance of rain in Chennai and suburbs
Today and tomorrow, Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain. Max temps will be around 32°C and min temps around 25-26°C.