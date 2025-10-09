Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places
Tamil Nadu Weather: Rain is falling in Tamil Nadu due to lower atmospheric circulation over South India and the Kanyakumari sea area. Heavy rain is likely in many places in North Tamil Nadu and a few places in districts like Coimbatore and Nilgiris
Atmospheric Circulation
As the northeast monsoon nears, heavy evening rains are hitting many districts, filling up lakes and cooling the air. This is due to atmospheric circulations over South India.
Rain Warning
Light to moderate rain is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong winds with thunder are likely. Heavy rain is possible in districts like Coimbatore and Nilgiris.
Moderate Rain in Chennai
Chennai Weather
The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder is possible. The max temp will be 34-35°C, and the min temp will be 26-27°C.
Rain in 21 districts
The weather center predicts rain in 21 districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari, within the next 3 hours (until 10 AM).
