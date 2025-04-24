Taking your pet on a train? Here’s how Indian Railways is making it possible
Want to take your pet on the train? Worried about fellow passengers? Indian Railways allows pets in designated coaches. Learn about the rules, which coaches permit animals, and how to book a ticket for your furry friend.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Rules for Taking Animals on Trains:
Pets like cats and dogs are allowed, but only in First Class AC (1A) or First Class compartments. You must buy a ticket for your pet at the parcel office. The ticket price depends on the animal's weight. Larger animals like cattle, buffaloes, and goats must be transported in the parcel van or brake van (SLR Coach).
Required Documents:
Get a health certificate for your pet from a veterinarian. Familiarize yourself with railway parcel rules and purchase a ticket accordingly. Obtain prior permission from railway station staff. Also read: Drinking Alcohol on Trains: Rules and Penalties
Coaches Where Animals Are Not Allowed:
Pets are not permitted in Second Class Sleeper, AC 3-Tier, or AC Chair Car coaches to avoid inconveniencing other passengers. Violations result in fines as per railway rules.
To travel with your pet, contact your nearest railway station's parcel office for complete information, ticket details, and travel regulations.