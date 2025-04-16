In a first, Indian Railways has installed an ATM on a trial basis -- on the Manmad-CSMT Panchvati Express in Maharashtra.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a video of the ATM on a train on his X timeline.

ATM On Wheels initiative is in accordance with the Railway Board's directive to explore innovative methods to boost railway revenue through non-fare revenue.

A meeting was held with all potential vendors on March 25, 2025. During the meeting, the concept of installing mobile ATMs on trains was proposed.



Similarly, a trial run was conducted on April 10, 2025, on 12110 Manmad-CSMT Panchvati Express. The mini pantry space was converted by the mechanical team into an ATM installation area.

"The ATM was properly secured for its maiden journey with rubber pads and bolts for vibration isolation. Two fire extinguishers have also been provided in the allotted space," railways said.



In the quest to Viksit Bharat 2047, Indian Railways continued its transformative journey, paving the way for a new era of modernization and progress.

With a strong focus on meeting world class travel experience, boosting freight efficiency, and adopting advanced technologies, the Railways has solidified its role as a catalyst for national growth.

Modern stations, state-of-the-art trains, and innovative safety systems are reshaping the landscape of rail travel.

Under 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', 1,337 stations have been identified for redevelopment.

Indian Railways achieved 6,450 km of complete track renewal, 8,550 turnout renewals, and raised speeds to 130 kmph over 2,000 km in 2024

Indian Railways electrified 3,210 Rkm in 2024, extending the electrified BG network to 97 per cent with renewable energy capacity reaching 2,014 MW.

A record 136 Vande Bharat trains and the first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail were introduced, alongside 21,513 special train trips during peak seasons.

10,000 Locos being equipped with Kavach safety technology, 9000 technicians trained and bids invited for 15,000 Rkm. (ANI)