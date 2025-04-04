user
Indian Railways’ new luggage rules from April 2025: Check latest weight limits and penalty rules

Indian Railways has changed its luggage rules starting April 2025. Weight limits have been set based on class for the convenience of passengers. Penalties will be imposed for overweight luggage.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Indian Railways Luggage Rules: Starting April 2025, Indian Railways has revised its luggage rules for all passengers in various travel classes. The goal is to regulate passenger travel, improve safety, and ensure efficient use of space on board. The updated rules clarify the amount of luggage allowed in each class and introduce specific size limits to reduce inconvenience during travel.

How Much Luggage Can You Carry?

Under the new guidelines, passengers in First Class AC are allowed to carry up to 70 kg of luggage without additional charges. Those traveling in Second Class AC can carry up to 50 kg. Meanwhile, Sleeper Class passengers are allowed 40 kg as part of their free allowance. For Second Class Non-AC, the free luggage limit is set at 35 kg. These allowances are designed to balance passenger convenience with the need to avoid overcrowding and safety hazards inside train compartments.

Railway's New Rules

If a passenger carries more than the allowed weight, additional charges will be applied. If the luggage is too heavy or bulky, it will not be allowed inside the compartment and must be checked in the luggage van instead. This ensures that passengers can travel comfortably without compartments being blocked by excessive luggage. Beyond this weight, Indian Railways has also introduced new size regulations for bags and personal items.

Railway Luggage Weight dimension

The maximum allowed dimension (length + width + height) for luggage should not exceed 160 cm (62 inches). For personal items such as cameras, umbrellas, or briefcases, a slightly higher limit of 185 cm (72 inches) is allowed. This rule ensures that luggage can be properly stored under seats or in overhead racks, maintaining clear walkways and safety standards.

Prohibited Items on Trains

Passengers should also be aware of prohibited items that cannot be carried in train compartments. These include explosives, flammable materials, loaded firearms, leaking liquids, and hazardous or offensive items. Violating these rules may result in fines or removal from the train. Indian Railways advises all passengers to check the official website or contact station officials before packing.

