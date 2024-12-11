Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay tops Google search for 2024, THIS is the reason

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay's name became a top Google search for an unique reason amidst the family's efforts to maintain their children's privacy.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15, 2024. The couple's announcement sparked widespread curiosity, with "Akaay" quickly becoming one of the most searched terms on Google.

article_image2

Akaay's popularity was evident in Google's Year in Search 2024 list, where it ranked second in the "meaning" sub-section. The top spot was secured by "All eyes on Rafah," followed by Akaay, Cervical Cancer, Tawaif, and Demure.

article_image3

Akaay is a Hindi word of Turkish origin, which in Sanskrit means "without form or body." The word "kaaya" means body, and Akaay is essentially the opposite, signifying something or someone without a physical form.

article_image4

The Kohli family has been keen to maintain their privacy, especially when it comes to their children. Recently, a photo went viral on social media, with many assuming it was Akaay.

article_image5

 However, Virat's sister Bhawna clarified that the child in the photo was not Akaay. 'Have been seeing Virat and Anushka's friend's daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay.. thank you', Bhawna wrote in an Instagram story.
 

article_image6

When Akaay was born, Virat and Anushka released a statement saying, "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time of our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time".

