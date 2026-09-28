India is witnessing a noticeable shift in weather patterns as the Southwest Monsoon begins to weaken and withdraw from several regions. Satellite images captured by INSAT-3DS between September 23 and 27 show significant changes across the country, with rainfall continuing in some northern areas while clear skies prevail over parts of Northwest and Central India.

Western Disturbance Brings Rainfall

A Western Disturbance has brought rainfall to parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Delhi-NCR region as the monsoon winds weaken.

Meanwhile, skies remain largely clear over Northwest and Central India, signalling changing weather conditions as the monsoon withdrawal progresses.

Rainfall activity is expected to decrease further towards the end of September as the Southwest Monsoon continues to withdraw. The changing weather pattern marks the transition towards the post-monsoon season across several parts of the country.