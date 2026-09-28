The monsoon withdrawal and trough effect increase the risk of thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Officials have warned people, especially farmers and daily wage laborers working in fields, to stay highly alert. You must never stand under trees, electric poles, or transformers during the rain. People should take safe shelter inside buildings instead of staying in open areas. Motorists and residents of low-lying city areas must track local weather updates constantly. Meanwhile, severe weather in North India has caused massive damage. Heavy rains and lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh have killed around 56 people and damaged hundreds of houses over the last three days. Officials advised people in the Telugu states to take similar advance precautions.