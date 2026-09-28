Delhi experienced a noticeably cooler morning on Sunday after rainfall and strong winds brought a pleasant change to the capital's weather. The drop in temperature was accompanied by clearer skies and relatively cleaner air, giving residents a welcome break from the usual hazy conditions.

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.0°C on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, this was the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001.

The lowest during this period was 20.8°C, recorded on September 6, 2008. More recently, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 21.1°C on September 19, 2024.

The cooler conditions were linked to rainfall and chilly winds coming from the hills. The change in weather also made the morning feel considerably more pleasant for residents.