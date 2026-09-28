Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma accused the Aam Aadmi Party of shielding criminals and running an extortion racket in the capital. Citing the 'Slapgate' row and past incidents involving Jarnail Singh, he alleged a history of violence and intimidation.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday over the "Slapgate" row, accusing the opposition of shielding criminals and running an extortion racket in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Verma defended the government's stance and alleged that AAP leaders have a history of assaulting public servants and shielding goons. "Today in Delhi, you are coming to save a person who was arrested by the Delhi Police three months ago. He is the man who beat up a small MCD employee, a contractor's worker, and left him half-dead. You are coming to save your goon like this. This shows that these goons are yours too, and that the extortion racket all your MLAs are running is also run by your people, on your orders. The people who carry out the extortion do not keep Delhi mobile numbers; they keep Dubai numbers so that no one can tap their phones," Verma said.

'Not the first time for Jarnail Singh'

Citing past instances, Verma targeted AAP leader Jarnail Singh, claiming that violence and intimidation have been recurring tactics for the party since it first came to power in 2015. "Let's look at this first. This is not the first time Jarnail Singh has done something like this. In 2015, when their government was formed, Jarnail Singh became an MLA. At that time, an FIR was registered against him for assaulting an MCD engineer. I will share a copy of that FIR with all the media right now. There are many more cases. Yesterday, complaints were filed against their MLAs for beating up government employees and extorting money from them," he stated.

'Rs 50 lakh was demanded'

Elaborating on the background of the ongoing dispute, Verma revealed that PWD engineers and local contractors had recently filed formal police complaints detailing systematic extortion demands. "Our PWD engineers and the contractor there also filed a police complaint that fifty lakh rupees had been demanded from them. They have been demanding this money not since yesterday, but for the last fifteen to twenty days. When they didn't get the money, Jarnail Singh took all this action," Verma claimed.

Verma Details Tilak Nagar Confrontation

Detailing the events that led to the confrontation during the Tilak Nagar road inspection, Verma accused the opposition of backing goons instead of engaging constructively on governance issues. "I want to say one more thing: you have probably never heard this before. Has an opposition MLA ever complained to you about any work, and a government minister gone there to look into it? He called our opposition MLA not once but three times, and waited for him for 45 minutes. When I was there, I was only with my engineer. But he showed up there with his goons, the very people who have FIRs registered against them and whom the Delhi Police has arrested. He came there, abused us, and misbehaved with us. We showed them our work and satisfied them completely, but it is their habit to create drama, to abuse, and to create obstacles in our work," Verma added.

The controversy erupted after AAP leaders circulated a purported video of the incident, prompting protests in Tilak Nagar demanding swift legal action.