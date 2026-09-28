AAP leaders protested, demanding an FIR against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh over a viral video showing him allegedly slapping a youth in Tilak Nagar. Delhi Police have received five complaints but have not yet filed an FIR.

Escalating the political showdown over the Tilak Nagar slap controversy, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj, accompanied by party MLAs and councillors, reached the Vikaspuri Police Station on Monday to demand the immediate registration of an FIR against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. The protest comes in the wake of a viral video showing Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh allegedly slapping a local youth during a road inspection row in Tilak Nagar after opposition leaders exposed alleged sub-standard PWD road construction.

Police Receive Multiple Complaints

Delhi Police today said that five complaints have been received so far in connection with the Tilak Nagar controversy involving Parvesh Sahib Singh and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. "A total of five complaints have been received by the Delhi Police regarding this matter so far. One of these complaints was filed by Sahib Singh, an associate of Jarnail Singh. Two complaints were lodged by PWD personnel against Jarnail Singh and others," police said.

Earlier, two complaints were filed by BJP workers regarding the mistreatment of Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. All five complaints were submitted to the Vikaspuri and Tilak Nagar police stations in Delhi. "The Delhi Police is investigating all the complaints," they added.

Police clarified that no FIR has been registered so far. "As of now, no FIR has been registered based on any of the complaints. The road on both sides falls under the jurisdiction of the Vikaspuri police station, whereas the Gurudwara falls under the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar police station," police said.

Minister Denies Allegations

Singh, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that AAP workers abused and misbehaved with his family. In a video statement posted on X, he alleged that supporters of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh verbally abused his family. Singh also alleged that the AAP MLA demanded commissions from officials involved in road projects, and said that any attempt to obstruct government work or damage property would not be tolerated.

Criminal Case Against Alleged Victim

Earlier, Delhi Police revealed that a criminal case of assaulting an MCD employee had already been registered against the victim, Saheb Singh. (ANI)