The mysterious death at a Vrindavan ashram in Uttar Pradesh has raised fresh questions after police found a grinder inside the room of Sant Premanand Maharaj’s disciple Deepak Lodhi, an injury to his private part and a CCTV trail showing his final movements before he jumped from the fourth-floor terrace.

Lodhi, who was known as Rashik Dulari Sharan after taking initiation from Sant Premanand Maharaj around two years ago, died on Friday morning at Guru Kripa Kunj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

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Police are treating the death as suicide, but the circumstances leading up to the fatal fall are still being examined.

CCTV captures his final movements

According to CCTV footage examined by police, Sharan came out of his room at around 10.25 am on Friday. His clothes were reportedly stained with blood.

He remained outside his room for some time before moving from the third floor to the fourth-floor terrace. The footage shows him sitting on the terrace and later lying on the ground for around 10 seconds.

At around 10.36 am, he suddenly got up and jumped from the terrace.

Sharan suffered serious injuries to his head and body. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A video showing the fatal fall later circulated on social media.