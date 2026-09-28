AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi appointed Syed Abdul Hussain Anwar as the new General Secretary following the demise of Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed was made Joint Secretary and Mohsin Balala the Treasurer in a series of key appointments.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday announced a series of key organisational appointments, with Syed Abdul Hussain Anwar appointed as the party's new General Secretary following the demise of former General Secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri.

According to an official letter issued by AIMIM president and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, the appointments have been made with immediate effect.

New Office Bearers

Syed Abdul Hussain Anwar has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the AIMIM party. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed will take charge as the party's new Joint Secretary, while Mohsin Balala has been appointed Treasurer.

"Syed Abdul Hussain Anwar has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the AIMIM Party, following the demise of the late Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (RAH). Syed Mushtaq Ahmed will take office as the new Joint Secretary of the Party. Mr Mohsin Balala will assume the role of Treasurer. Additionally, Janab Abu Talha Amjed will assist Janab Samad Bin Abdad in matters pertaining to party organisation," the letter reads.

Additionally, Abu Talha Amjed will assist Samad Bin Abdad in matters pertaining to the party organisation.

The appointments follow the demise of Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, who served as the party's General Secretary.

Owaisi Welcomes New Team

According to the press release, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi extended his best wishes to the newly appointed office bearers and expressed confidence that their leadership and dedication would further strengthen the party's organisational framework and its commitment to public service. (ANI)