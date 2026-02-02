- Home
Shimla Weather LATEST Update: Snowfall, Strong Winds Alert, Will Conditions Worsen? Check Forecast
Shimla Weather LATEST Update: A yellow alert for snowfall, rain, and strong winds has been issued for Shimla on February 2. Read the latest Shimla weather update for full details on temperature, road conditions, and travel
Shimla Weather
Shimla's weather will change on Feb 2, 2026. A Western Disturbance will increase cold in the hills. Higher areas like Kufri may see snow. A yellow alert is issued for all 12 districts.
Light Rain
Light rain with thunderstorms might be seen in lower areas. Strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h could blow. Snowfall may have a greater impact in Manali and Kullu, increasing both cold and slipperiness.
Temperature
According to the Met department, Shimla's minimum temperature could be 3-5°C and maximum 12-16°C. The city's minimum temp in the last 24 hours was 3.6°C. The cold will be more intense in the morning and at night.
Snow And Rain Alert
Snow and rain can make roads slippery, especially highways. There's a risk of power cuts and landslides. Tourists should carry warm clothes, sturdy shoes, and safety gear.
Met Department Update
The impact of snow and rain may last until Feb 3. February in Shimla is cold with some snow. It's great for tourists, but traveling unprepared is risky. Check the Met website for updates.
