A 6-year-old girl died in an e-rickshaw-car collision in Janakpuri. Separately, a 23-year-old man was killed in Dwarka by a juvenile driver. The juvenile's bail has led the victim's mother to make a public plea for justice.

6-year-old girl killed in Janakpuri e-rickshaw collision

A six-year-old girl died after a collision between an e-rickshaw and a car in Janakpuri on Tuesday. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital on the morning of February 17. During treatment, the child was declared dead at Max Hospital, Dwarka. Her postmortem was later conducted at DDU Hospital. Police said the victim's grandmother, namely Mercy Xavier, who was also injured in the accident, stated that they were travelling in an e-rickshaw when it collided with a car near Fire Station, Janakpuri, and overturned. Following the incident, the police registered an FIR. The car has been seized, and the accused, identified as Sanjeev, was apprehended and bound over on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway.

Man killed in Dwarka crash, mother demands justice for son

Meanwhile, another man was killed in a road accident in Delhi's Dwarka after a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle, police said.

Mother's emotional appeal for justice

The mother of a 23-year-old man who was killed earlier on February 3 has made an emotional appeal on social media, demanding justice for her son after the juvenile driver accused in the case was granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Sharing an X post, the victim's mother wrote, "I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra, a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom, was killed brutally by a car driver, who is an unlicensed driver and his sister, while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice".

Police investigation details

The incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South. According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car. According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash.

Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene. Police said that Sahil's post-mortem has been conducted, and the report has been obtained. The injured taxi driver was shifted to the IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded, and the final medical opinion is awaited.

The accused driver, a minor, was found to be without a driving licence and was apprehended at the scene. Being a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home. On February 10, 2026, the JJB granted him interim bail on the grounds of his Class 10 board examinations.

According to police, all three vehicles have been seized and mechanically inspected. Relevant documents have been verified, and CCTV footage from the area has been collected as part of the investigation. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, police added. (ANI)