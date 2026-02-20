Shillong Lok Sabha MP Ricky A J Syngkon died at 54 following a heart attack. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma mourned his 'untimely demise', calling him a compassionate leader dedicated to public service and the welfare of his people.

Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, one of Meghalaya's two Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, passed away on Thursday evening, after suffering a heart attack. He was 54 years old.

In a post on X, CM Conrad wrote on Thursday, "Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people."

He further said that the late MP was "rooted in faith" and served society with humility and vision. "He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," the post added.

Tributes Pour In

Meghalaya Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said that the MP's passing is a huge loss, not just for his family, but also for the people he represented and served.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing of Dr. Ricky A.J. Syngkon, Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency. His demise is an immense loss not only to his family and loved ones, but also to the people he served with dedication and commitment. Dr. Syngkon was a sincere and hardworking leader who always placed the welfare of the people at the forefront of his responsibilities. His contributions to public life and his efforts towards the development of our State will always be remembered. In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and supporters. May the Almighty grant them strength to bear this irreparable loss and may his soul rest in eternal peace," Shylla wrote on X.

The Meghalaya Health Department also conveyed its sorrow over the sudden demise of the MP, "Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Ricky A.J. Syngkon, Hon'ble MP, Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency. Meghalaya has lost a gem--known for his humility, kind heart, warm smile, and unwavering love for the people. May his soul rest in eternal peace," they said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the demise of the Meghalaya MP.

"Chief Minister Dr. himantabiswa has expressed deep sadness over the untimely demise of Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP and Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, who passed away in Shillong. Praying for eternal peace of the departed soul, the Hon'ble Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of profound grief and loss," Assam CMO wrote on X.

