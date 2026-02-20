A 27-year-old AC mechanic in Guntur was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife. Police said the incident occurred after a heated argument broke out when the victim, Sheikh Ahmed, asked his wife to reduce the volume of the TV set.

According to police, an argument broke out after the victim asked his wife to reduce the TV sound. In a fit of rage, she allegedly attacked him with a knife. Locals rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Wife in Telangana

Earlier in February, a man allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in an apartment located at Green City Colony in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police confirmed. Reportedly, the deceased woman had divorced him and married another person, which led to the murder.

The Vanasthalipuram police reached the site of the incident promptly after receiving the information, and are currently investigating the incident. Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "We received information about the matter, reached the spot and are investigating the matter."Further details are awaited.

Lawyer Murdered Over Property Dispute

On the other hand, earlier this month, a woman lawyer was also brutally murdered, allegedly by her own brother and his associates, over an ancestral property dispute in Telangana's Moinabad. Police have arrested four accused in connection with the killing of advocate G Swapna, who was practising at the Chevella Court. According to police, the murder took place on February 4 at Kethireddypally village when Swapna had gone to survey her ancestral land along with her mother. The accused, Swapna's elder brother G Raju and three others, allegedly conspired to eliminate her to grab her share of the disputed four acres of land located in Survey No. 339 of Kethireddypally village, police said. (ANI)