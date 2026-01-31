- Home
Shimla Weather LATEST Update: A snowfall alert has been issued in Shimla from January 31, 2026. The cold will increase today and the weather will change. Get the full report and the forecast for the start of February
Shimla Weather
The cold is set to increase in Shimla on January 31, 2026. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature could be 4-9°C and the maximum 14-17°C. It will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow in high-altitude areas.
Temperature
On Jan 30, Shimla's minimum temp was 3.2°C. On Jan 31, a western disturbance could worsen weather in Shimla, Kufri, and Manali. A yellow alert is issued. Strong winds may cause road closures and power outages.
February Weather
From the night of Jan 31 to Feb 1-3, light to heavy snowfall may occur. Shimla has seen 5 snowy days in January so far. The temperature may drop 1-2 degrees below normal, making it feel much colder.
AQI
Shimla's AQI is between 50-100, meaning the air is clean. However, there's a risk of slipperiness and landslides due to snowfall. Travelers are advised to wear warm clothes, use crampons, and avoid non-essential travel.
Snowy Start to February
February will start snowy in Shimla. Strong winds on Feb 1 with temps between 10-14°C. Heavy snowfall is likely on Feb 2-3. Weather may clear from Feb 4. Kangra and Kullu will see similar effects. Check mausam.imd.gov.in for updates.
