The CBI has opposed the bail plea of Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure in the NEET-UG paper leak case before a Delhi court, terming the offence 'against the nation' and one that has affected lakhs of students and damaged the country's reputation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure in the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, submitting before a Delhi court that the offence was "against the nation," had damaged the country's reputation, and affected lakhs of students.

Special judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta heard arguments from counsel for the accused and the CBI before reserving the order on the bail plea till July 22.

CBI Cites National Impact, Opposes Bail

Senior Public Prosecutor for the CBI, Neetu Singh, submitted that the alleged NEET-UG paper leak was not a simple individual offence but a serious crime that affected students in India and abroad.

The CBI submitted that following the alleged leak, the examination had to be cancelled, causing widespread hardship to students. It further alleged that the incident resulted in a loss of around Rs 600 crore to the government exchequer.

The agency also submitted that several students had died by suicide following the controversy.

The prosecution told the court that NEET examination centres had been set up across India as well as at 14 overseas centres, and that the alleged leak had cast a question mark on the country's image.

Specific Allegations Against Dr Shirure

Opposing the bail plea, the CBI alleged that Shirure had transferred the money he received to his sister's account, arguing that if the money had been legitimate, there would have been no reason to do so.

It also alleged that chats and witness statements indicated his active participation in the conspiracy. The agency further submitted that Shirure was not suffering undue hardship, stating that his wife, who is also a doctor, was managing the hospital.

Defence Cites Lack of Incriminating Material

Counsel for Shirure argued that the allegations against his client were based only on the disclosure statement of co-accused Prahalad Kulkarni and contended that such a statement could not be the sole basis for determining his role.

The defence also submitted that there was no incriminating material against Shirure and that he posed no flight risk.

The CBI urged the court to reject the bail plea, citing the gravity and nature of the alleged offence. (ANI)