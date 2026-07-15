A Biology teacher at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ganjbasoda, Madhya Pradesh faces allegations of inappropriate touching. Parents recorded statements before SDM.

A Biology teacher at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ganjbasoda has been accused of 'bad touch' with female students, prompting an investigation by SDM Anubha Jain.

Parents of female students lodged complaints against Biology teacher Sunil Dadhichi. SDM Anubha Jain reached the school on Wednesday morning to investigate the matter. Many parents met the SDM and recorded their statements.

One parent said their daughters, studying in Classes 8 and 4, accused the teacher of inappropriate touching. The parent also alleged that the teacher tells students whose notebooks lack covers, "Your clothes will also be removed, just like the notebook has no cover."

Parents Allege Inappropriate Drawings, Abusive Language

Parents alleged that while teaching, the teacher draws pictures of men and women on the board. Men are depicted wearing clothes, but the female figure is shown nude. The teacher reportedly clarifies he doesn't know how to draw clothes on a female figure, after which female students themselves draw clothes on that figure.

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A female parent said there are many things that cannot even be told. Other parents accused the teacher of using abusive language.

SDM Anubha Jain said she visited classrooms and spoke to children. Many children stated that allegations were made against the teacher.

Biology teacher Sunil Dadhichi called the allegations vindictive, saying he is being framed and all allegations are false.

The SDM said a full investigation is being conducted. She clarified she is only investigating, and police will take action only when parents file a formal complaint.