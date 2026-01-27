Witnesses said the student collapsed immediately after the shock. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, confirming that the electric shock was fatal.

Coaching centre owner taken into custody

Following the incident, police launched an investigation to determine responsibility. Ashwini Kumar Nanda, the owner of the coaching centre, has been taken into custody as part of the probe. Authorities are examining safety arrangements and the circumstances that led to the tragic death.

The incident has raised serious concerns about electrical safety during public celebrations, especially in educational institutions.