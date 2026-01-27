- Home
Odisha Class 10 Student Dies of Electrocution While Lowering National Flag at Coaching Centre's Republic Day event
A Class 10 student died after being electrocuted while lowering the Tricolour during a Republic Day event at a private coaching centre in Odisha. The iron pole used for flag touched a live electric wire. He collapsed and was declared dead at hospital
Class 10 student dies during Republic Day event in Odisha
A tragic incident was reported from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, where a Class 10 student lost his life after being electrocuted during a Republic Day programme at a private coaching centre. The incident occurred on Monday and has left the local community in deep shock, as reported by India Today.
Victim identified as Om Prakash Dwivedi
The victim has been identified as Om Prakash Dwivedi, a Class 10 student originally from Kendrapara district. He had been staying at a relative’s house in Jagatsinghpur to continue his studies. Om Prakash regularly attended tuition classes at the coaching centre where the incident took place.
Flag hoisted using iron pipe
According to local sources, students at the coaching centre had hoisted the Tricolour on the rooftop of the building on Monday morning to mark Republic Day. The national flag was raised using an iron pipe, which later became the cause of the fatal accident.
Fatal accident while lowering the Tricolour
In the evening, Om Prakash attempted to lower the national flag from the rooftop. During this process, the metal pole accidentally came into contact with an overhead live electric wire. As soon as the iron pipe touched the wire, Om Prakash received a strong electric shock.
Declared dead at hospital
Witnesses said the student collapsed immediately after the shock. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, confirming that the electric shock was fatal.
Coaching centre owner taken into custody
Following the incident, police launched an investigation to determine responsibility. Ashwini Kumar Nanda, the owner of the coaching centre, has been taken into custody as part of the probe. Authorities are examining safety arrangements and the circumstances that led to the tragic death.
The incident has raised serious concerns about electrical safety during public celebrations, especially in educational institutions.
