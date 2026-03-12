A severe gas shortage in Hyderabad is forcing restaurants to use expensive wood for cooking, hitting businesses hard during Ramadan. Owners report challenges and increased costs, while authorities crack down on illegal LPG cylinder diversions.

Restaurants Bear the Brunt of Shortage

Gas shortage is hitting restaurants hard in Hyderabad. A restaurant owner said that the fuel shortage is affecting their business very much, and with wood prices allegedly skyrocketing, especially in Ramdhan, it is challenging.

A restaurant owner, Nadeem Quadri from MS Mandi Hyderabad, told ANI, "Today, due to the shortage of gas, we are cooking on wood. Almost all hotels in Telangana have already closed down because of the gas shortage. There is such a severe shortage that black market gas is happening, and besides gas, wood has also become very expensive. It is affecting our business a lot; we are serving people by cooking on wood at any cost. Even during this holy month of Ramadan, we are preparing food on wood and providing it to the public".

Nadeem said that with gas, work gets done quickly and easily. "With wood, one or two extra people are needed, and there is also more pollution in the restaurants. Cooking on wood also affects the interiors of the restaurant".

Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Diversion

Meanwhile, the Enforcement wing of CAF & Civil Supplies Department is conducting widespread search and seizure operations to crack down on the illegal commercial diversion and pilferage of domestic LPG cylinders, an official statement said.

During coordinated raids on March 9, across Hanmakonda, Warangal, and Karmanghat, officials seized 22 domestic cylinders, 25 small cylinders, and multiple gas refilling units from various proprietors, amounting to Rs 64,468 in seized property.

These efforts follow a major interception on February 14, in Bonguluru, Ibrahimpatnam, where authorities apprehended an offender and seized an additional 78 domestic cylinders along with a transport vehicle, valued at Rs 1,71,600.

In total, these enforcement operations have recovered 100 domestic LPG cylinders and 25 small cylinders with a combined value of Rs 2,36,068, resulting in 6-A reports filed before the Collector (CS) and corresponding FIRs registered or under process for all offenders.

"We kindly request the public not to do overbooking of LPG cylinders. Citizens can report any ongoing issues regarding LPG cylinders, illegal commercial use, or other civil supplies matters by contacting the toll-free number 1967," a civil supplies official said.

Centre Assures Domestic LPG Supply

Meanwhile, the Centre said Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers. The government said that for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. (ANI)