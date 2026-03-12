UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Maa Pateshwari temple in Balrampur. He also inaugurated the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Agra, praising the group and highlighting the state's significant progress in healthcare infrastructure and services.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the Maa Pateshwari temple in Tulsipur's Balrampur and offered prayers. He also fed jaggery and fodder to the cattle at a cowshed in the temple premises.

CM Yogi Inaugurates Yatharth Hospital in Agra

Earlier, on March 7, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Agra, praising the Yatharth Group for establishing the facility.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the hospital group and highlighted the significance of the facility being the group's eighth hospital. Chief Minister added that the achievement of the eight siddhis is often linked with the attainment of the "Nav Nidhis" (nine treasures).

CM Yogi said, "On behalf of the state government, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Yatharth Group for this new hospital in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. This is the eighth hospital of the Yatharth Group, meaning you have established this hospital in Agra in the form of your 'Ashta Siddhi (eight siddhis). When there are eight siddhis, the 'Nav Nidhis' (nine treasures) are also attained, and I think that's about to begin. This hospital will become a symbol of that, and with this belief, we have all gathered here with the Yatharth Group to offer our best wishes."

UP's Strides in Healthcare and Development

CM Adityanath emphasised the importance of quality healthcare, stating that every individual has the right to receive it. He highlighted the progress made in Uttar Pradesh's healthcare sector, citing the increase in medical colleges from 17 in 2017 to 81 currently, along with two AIIMS institutions.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for establishing a new India, with a growing economy and improved infrastructure. Highlighting the country's development trajectory, he stated that the combination of heritage and modern progress is taking shape across India. The Chief Minister also cited improvements in infrastructure and transportation, including the expansion of highways, construction of expressways, and the growth of modern public transport systems.

He also mentioned initiatives like free dialysis and CT scan facilities in every district, stating, "Today, within Uttar Pradesh, the facility of free dialysis is available in every district, and the facility of CT scan is available. In the year 2017, only 17 medical colleges were operational in Uttar Pradesh. Today, 81 medical colleges are being operated across the state, and 2 AIIMS are being operated."