Fuel Prices: Petrol-Diesel Rates Going Up? 15 Cities Give a Big Hint
Are petrol and diesel prices in India about to shoot up because of the Middle East tension? On 12 March 2026, fuel rates in 15 big cities are stable for now, but the chaos in global crude oil markets is making everyone nervous.
On 12 March 2026, petrol and diesel prices in India have not changed. Despite ups and downs in the international market, fuel rates in the country are holding steady. Government-run oil companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum update these prices every day at 6 AM. They base the rates on global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. For now, the government and oil companies are trying to shield customers from any sudden price hikes.
The growing tension in the Middle East has shaken up global oil markets. Everyone is worried about the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical oil route, which handles about 20% of the global oil supply. The conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US caused a sharp spike in crude oil prices, with Brent crude even touching $119 per barrel at one point. Prices did drop a little when tensions seemed to ease. This volatility in oil prices could trigger inflation worldwide, which is why many countries are keeping a close watch on their domestic fuel rates.
What are the petrol and diesel rates in India's big cities today? On 12 March 2026, prices remained mostly stable. Here are the rates for some major cities:- New Delhi: Petrol ₹94.72 / Diesel ₹87.62- Mumbai: Petrol ₹104.21 / Diesel ₹92.15- Kolkata: Petrol ₹103.94 / Diesel ₹90.76- Chennai: Petrol ₹100.75 / Diesel ₹92.34- Lucknow: Petrol ₹94.69 / Diesel ₹87.80- Hyderabad: Petrol ₹107.46 / Diesel ₹95.70- Patna: Petrol ₹105.58 / Diesel ₹93.80- Ahmedabad: Petrol ₹94.49 / Diesel ₹90.17- Bengaluru: Petrol ₹102.92 / Diesel ₹89.02- Jaipur: Petrol ₹104.72 / Diesel ₹90.21- Pune: Petrol ₹104.04 / Diesel ₹90.57- Chandigarh: Petrol ₹94.30 / Diesel ₹82.45- Indore: Petrol ₹106.48 / Diesel ₹91.88- Surat: Petrol ₹95.00 / Diesel ₹89.00- Nashik: Petrol ₹95.50 / Diesel ₹89.50These figures clearly show that fuel prices vary from city to city.
Why are petrol and diesel prices different in every city? India's fuel prices don't just depend on crude oil. Several other economic and government factors are at play. The main reasons are:- **Crude oil price:** This is the main raw material for making petrol and diesel.- **Rupee-dollar exchange rate:** India imports most of its oil, so if the dollar gets stronger, fuel can become more expensive.- **Taxes and VAT:** The central government's excise duty and each state's VAT are different everywhere.- **Refining cost:** The cost of converting crude oil into petrol and diesel also affects the final price.- **Demand and supply:** A change in demand or supply can also lead to price fluctuations.
Yes, you can find out the latest fuel rates without even going to a petrol pump. Just send an SMS from your mobile to get the price in your city.- For Indian Oil Corporation customers: Type RSP + City Code and send it to 9224992249.- For Bharat Petroleum customers: Type RSP and send it to 9223112222.- For Hindustan Petroleum customers: Type HP Price and send it to 9222201122.This service helps you instantly check the latest petrol and diesel prices in your city.
