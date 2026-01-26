- Home
UP SHOCKER: Man Kills Girlfriend After Doubting Her Loyalty, Dumps Body Parts in River, Drain
UP Police arrested a man in Agra for murdering a woman whose dismembered body was found in sack on January 24. The accused, her boyfriend and colleague, confessed to killing her after an argument. He dumped the body parts in Yamuna river and a drain.
Agra Woman Killed, Body Found Dismembered in Sack
A shocking murder case has been uncovered in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, where a woman was brutally killed and her dismembered body was found inside a sack. The police arrested a man within 12 hours of the recovery after tracing CCTV footage across the city. The case has shocked residents due to its cruelty and the way the accused tried to mislead the victim’s family.
Woman reported missing, police launch search
The woman was reported missing by her family on January 23 after she failed to return home. Concerned about her safety, the family filed a complaint at the Trans-Yamuna police station in Agra.
Following the complaint, police immediately launched a city-wide search operation. Four special teams were formed to trace her movements and gather evidence.
Sack with body found in Parvati Vihar
In the early hours of January 24, around 1 am, police recovered a sack from the Parvati Vihar area of Agra. When the sack was opened, it revealed the woman’s body. Her head was missing, which made the case more serious and alarming.
After the recovery, investigators intensified their probe and began scanning CCTV footage from more than 100 cameras installed across major roads, highways, and nearby residential areas.
CCTV leads police to accused
During the CCTV review, police spotted a man transporting a sack on the victim's scooter. Using the scooter’s registration number, officers identified the suspect as Vinay, a colleague of the woman.
Based on this key evidence, police tracked him down and arrested him within 12 hours of the body being discovered, according to report in United News of India.
Accused confesses to murder
During questioning, her colleague Vinay admitted to the crime. He told police that he was in a relationship with the woman. The two had frequent arguments, as he suspected that she was meeting another man.
According to his statement, on January 23 he lured the woman to his office. An argument broke out there, during which he stabbed her to death with a knife.
Body dismembered and dumped
Police said Vinay then dismembered the body and placed the remains inside a sack. He used the woman’s scooter to transport the sack to the Yamuna Bridge, where he threw it into the river.
He later disposed of the woman’s head separately by dumping it into a nearby drain. The head has not yet been recovered.
Tried to mislead family and police
In an attempt to avoid suspicion, Vinay continued to stay in touch with the woman’s family. He even accompanied them to the police station to file the missing person report, pretending to help with the search.
Police continue search for missing body part
DCP City Syed Ali Abbas confirmed the arrest and said that the search for the woman’s head is still ongoing. Further investigation is underway, and police are collecting more evidence to strengthen the case.
The case has once again highlighted the importance of quick police action and CCTV surveillance in solving serious crimes. As the investigation continues, police are working to recover the remaining body part and ensure strict punishment for the accused.
