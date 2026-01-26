During the CCTV review, police spotted a man transporting a sack on the victim's scooter. Using the scooter’s registration number, officers identified the suspect as Vinay, a colleague of the woman.

Based on this key evidence, police tracked him down and arrested him within 12 hours of the body being discovered, according to report in United News of India.

Accused confesses to murder

During questioning, her colleague Vinay admitted to the crime. He told police that he was in a relationship with the woman. The two had frequent arguments, as he suspected that she was meeting another man.

According to his statement, on January 23 he lured the woman to his office. An argument broke out there, during which he stabbed her to death with a knife.