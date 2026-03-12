A technical issue caused a delay in train services on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Extension, specifically between the Majlis Park and Deepali Chowk stations. The DMRC confirmed that services on all other lines are running normally.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line Service Disruption

A delay was reported in train services on the Magenta Line Extension between the Majlis Park and Deepali Chowk metro stations due to a technical issue, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Train services on all other Delhi Metro lines are operating as per schedule, the corporation added.

Sharing the service update on X, DMRC wrote, "Service Update. Delay in train services on the Magenta Line Extension between the Majlis Park and Deepali Chowk metro stations due to a technical issue. Normal services on all other lines."

Further updates are awaited.

Recent Metro Expansion and New Corridors

The Majlis Park to Maujpur (12 km) and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk (9 km) routes were made active on March 8, as a part of the Rs 18,000 crore Delhi Metro expansion scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new corridor provides Delhi Metro connectivity to several areas, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, and Majlis Park, among others.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro, covering a route length of around 16.10 km. The three new corridors are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

These corridors will provide direct connectivity to several important locations in the national capital and improve connectivity for residents travelling between Noida, South Delhi and the airport, a press release stated.

Magenta Line to Become Longest Corridor

In the light of Phase V-A and Phase IV, the Magenta Line (Line-8) of the Delhi Metro network will emerge as the longest corridor of the Delhi Metro, featuring the highest number of interchange stations and underground stations, a press release by DMRC stated.

The total length of the Magenta Line, stretching from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, will be approximately 89 kilometres, making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network once completed. (ANI)